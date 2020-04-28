Himalaya Airlines Brings Medical Supplies For COVID-19 From Guangzhou, China

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture, operated its first cargo charter flight to Guangzhou, China, today, to uplift COVID-19 medical supplies. Following the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19, Nepal has geared up its efforts in procuring the essential quantities of medical supplies to contain the spread of the disease.

In this context, Himalaya Airlines with its organized efforts to coordinate flight logistics, overflying permissions, landing permitsand necessary approvals from regulatory bodies earlier completed all the formalities to fly this special medical supplies cargo flight.

A320-214, 9N ALW, left Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu and arrived with medical supplies Monday.

Vijay Shrestha, Vice President, stated “Amidst a month-long lockdown and suspension of passenger flight operations, this is a welcome opportunity to fly our first cargo flight for the medical supplies. We are pleased to operate this flight beingan essential service to bring in COVID-19 medical supplies, which will help our country to fight the pandemic.”“Having acquired the special permission from CAAN, our operating crew has been instructed to comply with the health safety measures as directed by the Government of Nepal.”Mr. Shrestha added further.

The cargo includes COVID-19 medical supplies such as medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks/gloves etc.