Himalaya Airlines Brings Medical Supplies For COVID-19 From Guangzhou, China

Himalaya Airlines Brings Medical Supplies For COVID-19 From Guangzhou, China

April 28, 2020, 11:43 a.m.

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture, operated its first cargo charter flight to Guangzhou, China, today, to uplift COVID-19 medical supplies. Following the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19, Nepal has geared up its efforts in procuring the essential quantities of medical supplies to contain the spread of the disease.

In this context, Himalaya Airlines with its organized efforts to coordinate flight logistics, overflying permissions, landing permitsand necessary approvals from regulatory bodies earlier completed all the formalities to fly this special medical supplies cargo flight.

A320-214, 9N ALW, left Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu and arrived with medical supplies Monday.

Vijay Shrestha, Vice President, stated “Amidst a month-long lockdown and suspension of passenger flight operations, this is a welcome opportunity to fly our first cargo flight for the medical supplies. We are pleased to operate this flight beingan essential service to bring in COVID-19 medical supplies, which will help our country to fight the pandemic.”“Having acquired the special permission from CAAN, our operating crew has been instructed to comply with the health safety measures as directed by the Government of Nepal.”Mr. Shrestha added further.

The cargo includes COVID-19 medical supplies such as medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks/gloves etc.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

European Union Offers NPR 9.8 Billion (Euro75 million) Aid Package To Nepal To Tackle Coronavirus
Apr 28, 2020
Nepal Army To Receive Medicines Purchased From China For COVID-19 By First Week Of May
Apr 28, 2020
Coronavirus Vaccine Close To Final Stage: Some Likely To Be Use By September
Apr 28, 2020
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanthi (Adi Shankara’s Birthday)
Apr 28, 2020
Some 884,000 Recovered From Coronavirus Globally
Apr 28, 2020

More on News

European Union Offers NPR 9.8 Billion (Euro75 million) Aid Package To Nepal To Tackle Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Nepal Army To Receive Medicines Purchased From China For COVID-19 By First Week Of May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Some 884,000 Recovered From Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
President Bhandari, Chinese President Xi Shared The Views Ongoing Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
Private Labs To Conduct COVID-19 Test By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 43 minutes ago
67 Indians Tested Negative In RDT In Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Vaccine Close To Final Stage: Some Likely To Be Use By September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanthi (Adi Shankara’s Birthday) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Trump Resumes Attacks On China Over Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Many Parts Of World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2020
Health Condition Of All 36 Coronavirus Infected Patients Is Normal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un’s Health Concern By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75