Three More COVID-19 Cases In Birgunj Connected With Tablighi Jamat, New Delhi

April 29, 2020, 1:40 p.m.

Three new persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Birgunj Metropolitan City of Parsa district, today. Following the test in National Public Health Laboratory, three persons tested positive.

Those infected include 43 years old person of Jeetpur of Simara Municipality, 31 years old male from Simraungadh and 46 years old male from Birgunj Metropolitan City Ward 2 Chhapkaiya.

It is reported that all three returned from New Delhi participating Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. Last Sunday, two men tested positive in Birgunj and one of them also returned from New Delhi taking part in Tablighi. One of the persons infected today was traced as report given by him.

All three new persons were found to have been infected with coronavirus while tracing the contacts of one of the earlier infected persons.

Preparations are going on to bring all three of them to the isolation ward of Narayani Hospital for treatment, said a hospital source.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

