Death Toll In India Due Rises To 1,074, Total Cases Top 33,000

Death Toll In India Due Rises To 1,074, Total Cases Top 33,000

April 30, 2020, 9:10 a.m.

The death toll due to coronavirus in India reached 1,074 on Thursday as total cases surged past the 33,000-mark. According to the health ministry, while there are 23,651 active cases in India, over 8,000 people have already recovered. As of Wednesday evening, the death toll due to Covid-19 in India stood to 1,008 while the number of cases had reached 31,787.

The imposition of Section 144 Cr Pc in Kalaburagi of Karnataka has been extended till May 7. There is no restriction on movement of people rendering or availing essential services, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B has said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 2.27% Due To Pandemic
Apr 30, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.1 million
Apr 30, 2020
Remdesivir Drug Helps To Fight Coronavirus
Apr 30, 2020
NCP Secretariat Demands Resignation Of Prime Minister
Apr 30, 2020
Demand For Prime Minister’ Resignation Is Irrelevant: Civil Society Members
Apr 30, 2020

More on Health

Remdesivir Drug Helps To Fight Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 54 minutes ago
Three More COVID-19 Cases In Birgunj Connected With Tablighi Jamat, New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 44 minutes ago
Avigan Is Seen As A Potential Treatment For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Coronavirus Vaccine Close To Final Stage: Some Likely To Be Use By September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Health Condition Of All 36 Coronavirus Infected Patients Is Normal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Nepal Conducts Nearly 51367 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 2.27% Due To Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
China Wants Him To Lose Re-election: President Trump By Reuters Apr 30, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.1 million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
NCP Secretariat Demands Resignation Of Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Demand For Prime Minister’ Resignation Is Irrelevant: Civil Society Members By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020
Qatar Government’s Emergency Medical Supply Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75