Death Toll In India Due Rises To 1,074, Total Cases Top 33,000

The death toll due to coronavirus in India reached 1,074 on Thursday as total cases surged past the 33,000-mark. According to the health ministry, while there are 23,651 active cases in India, over 8,000 people have already recovered. As of Wednesday evening, the death toll due to Covid-19 in India stood to 1,008 while the number of cases had reached 31,787.

The imposition of Section 144 Cr Pc in Kalaburagi of Karnataka has been extended till May 7. There is no restriction on movement of people rendering or availing essential services, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B has said.