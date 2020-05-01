Weather Forecast For May 1 Across Nepal

May 1, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

There will be mostly cloudy in the western region and generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. Thunderstorm accompanied with hail/gusts is possible at some places in the country.

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with hail/gusts is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western hilly region tonight.

Western disturbance, local wind and trough extending from near Nepal’s border has effect in Nepal. Similarly, wind with moisture has entered Nepal from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

According to skymeter weather, western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is over North Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation is over Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand. A cyclonic circulation is over sub Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining area.

Weather Activity during the last 24 hours:

During the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy will one or two very heavy spell occurred over western region in Dadeldhura, Dang and Pokhara.

Weather Activity in the next 24 hours:

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells are expected over eastern region of Nepal.

