157 Nepalese Workers Infected By Coronavirus In Bahrain

Following infection of coronavirus to 31 more Nepali workers, Nepal Embassy Manama, Bahrain has requested Nepali Workers to gout out only on essential situations or work.

Nepali workers in Bahrain have tested positive for COVID-19 of late. With this, the total number of Nepali COVID-19 patients has reached 157 reports The Rising Nepal.

Padam Sundas, Nepali Ambassador to Bharain had spoken about the health condition of Nepali workers in Bharain with Minsitry of Foreign Affairs, Bharain and Department of Foreign Employemnt, Bharain.

Requisition has been made to provide necessary lodging facilities to workers of big companies, said the press release.

Embassy of Nepal in Manama Bahrain informed it by issuing a press statement. The embassy further stated that Bahrain had done 120,489 COVID-19 out of which, 1,530 tested positive for the virus and health condition of one patient was serious.

Till now, COVID-19 has claimed eight lives in Bahrain.

Further, the Bahrain government has called people working illegally without documents to either get legal work permit or to leave the country till December 31, by formulating a new regulation on April 7.

The embassy of Nepal in Bahrain has been looking over the lodging facilities of Nepali workers in Bharain, following the increment of cases of COVID-19 in Nepali workers.

The necessary protocols to adopt to be safe from COVID-19 have also been out sketched by the Embassy to Nepali workers in Baharain.

The press release said that the Embassy had been discussing with the health professionals about the health condition of Nepali workers.