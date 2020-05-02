157 Nepalese Workers Infected By Coronavirus In Bahrain

157 Nepalese Workers Infected By Coronavirus In Bahrain

May 2, 2020, 10:03 a.m.

Following infection of coronavirus to 31 more Nepali workers, Nepal Embassy Manama, Bahrain has requested Nepali Workers to gout out only on essential situations or work.

Nepali workers in Bahrain have tested positive for COVID-19 of late. With this, the total number of Nepali COVID-19 patients has reached 157 reports The Rising Nepal.

Padam Sundas, Nepali Ambassador to Bharain had spoken about the health condition of Nepali workers in Bharain with Minsitry of Foreign Affairs, Bharain and Department of Foreign Employemnt, Bharain.

Requisition has been made to provide necessary lodging facilities to workers of big companies, said the press release.

Embassy of Nepal in Manama Bahrain informed it by issuing a press statement. The embassy further stated that Bahrain had done 120,489 COVID-19 out of which, 1,530 tested positive for the virus and health condition of one patient was serious.

Till now, COVID-19 has claimed eight lives in Bahrain.

Further, the Bahrain government has called people working illegally without documents to either get legal work permit or to leave the country till December 31, by formulating a new regulation on April 7.

The embassy of Nepal in Bahrain has been looking over the lodging facilities of Nepali workers in Bharain, following the increment of cases of COVID-19 in Nepali workers.

The necessary protocols to adopt to be safe from COVID-19 have also been out sketched by the Embassy to Nepali workers in Baharain.

The press release said that the Embassy had been discussing with the health professionals about the health condition of Nepali workers.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army Announces Recovery Of A Missing Korean And A Nepali Trekker
May 02, 2020
Germany Supports Nepal On COVID-19 – Thanks To A French Repatriation Flight
May 02, 2020
Fire Broke out In Taplejung Is Under Control
May 02, 2020
Sita Navami 2020: Today Is Janaki Navami
May 02, 2020
Bangladesh Has 8231 Coronavirus Positive Cases Till Friday
May 02, 2020

More on News

Nepal Army Announces Recovery Of A Missing Korean And A Nepali Trekker By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 minutes ago
Germany Supports Nepal On COVID-19 – Thanks To A French Repatriation Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 24 minutes ago
Fire Broke out In Taplejung Is Under Control By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Pandemic Still Global Health Emergency: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Chairman Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 55 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 58 minutes ago

The Latest

Sita Navami 2020: Today Is Janaki Navami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Bangladesh Has 8231 Coronavirus Positive Cases Till Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Strategizing Economic Rebounding And Cooperation In India And Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Bhutan Conducts 9964 Tests With Seven Coronavirus Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
World Should Follow Korea On COVID-19 Fight: UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
N.K. Leader Kim Jong-un Out Of Public Eye For 20th Straight Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75