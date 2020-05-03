Nepal Conducts 63101 Coronavirus Test Till Sunday

May 3, 2020, 7:36 p.m.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that ministry has carried out 63,101 tests including 13,414 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 49,687 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT). During the last 24 hours, 1,479 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

During the daily media briefing on COVID-19 at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), Dr. Devkota said that there are 21,951 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. There are 77 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, four are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 73 are outside.

He also said that the two new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 321. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities, said Spokesperson Devkota.

Forty-four persons have been receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, one in Bharatpur, nine in Birgunj, 31 in Biratnagar, one in Rupandehi, one in Nepalgunj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health condition.

