10 New COVID-19 Cases Confirm In Nepal, Total Tally Reaches 120

Following ten new confirmed cases in Kapilvastu on Monday, Nepal’s national COVID-19 tally has jumped to 120.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, ten new Covid-19 cases confirmed today. All of the newly detected cases of infection have been identified in Yashodhara RM-5 and Buddhabhumi-7 of Kapilvastu district.

The health condition of the patients, all of them males, aged 18-34 years, is reported to be normal.