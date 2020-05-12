Vehicle Passes To Travel From One District To Other Cancelled

Following the intensification of coronavirus related cases, Ministry of Home Affairs canceled all the vehicle passes to go from one district to other. This decision will be implemented from Thursday.

Ministry of Home Affairs has also made pass mandatory to government employees, employees of banks, financial institutions, construction services, industry. The arrangements will be made to distribute the pass to those employees.

Earlier, these people did have to show their identity card. This decision was taken following a meeting of security agencies chaired by Home Secretary.