3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217

3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217

May 13, 2020, 8:25 a.m.

Assistant spokesperson of the Ministry Health and Populations (MoPH) Samir Adhikari said that three new cases of coronavirus identified in Kathmandu.

They include two from Bhaktapur and one from Chandragiri Municipalityy admitted to Teku Hospital. A 33-year old female who tested positive for COVID-19 today is from Chandragiri Municipality, Kathmandu.

"25-year old female and 27-year old male of Bhaktapur who also tested positive for the virus today had recently entered Kathmandu valley from Terai," informed Dr. Samir Adhikari, assistant spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

The health condition of all three COVID-19 patients is normal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Government Will Bring A Relief Package: Minister Pun
May 13, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins
May 13, 2020
Indian Air Force Sent Su-30s In Ladakh Amid Tension With China
May 13, 2020
Prime Minister Modi Announced A Special Financial Package
May 13, 2020
Brief Rain And Thunder Showers In Eastern And Western Nepal
May 13, 2020

More on Health

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
COVID-19: 228 Persons Are In Isolation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 59 minutes ago
57 New COVID-19 Cases In Nepal Tally Jumps To 191 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 54 minutes ago
WHO Concern Over New Cases In South Korea, China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
53 Coronavirus Positive Cases In Province 5 Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
24 New COVID-19 Cases Confirm In Nepal, Total Tally Reaches 134. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

The Government Will Bring A Relief Package: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Indian Air Force Sent Su-30s In Ladakh Amid Tension With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Prime Minister Modi Announced A Special Financial Package By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Brief Rain And Thunder Showers In Eastern And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Vehicle Passes To Travel From One District To Other Cancelled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2020
ICCR Brings Together Composers Musicians And Singers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75