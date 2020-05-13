3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217

Assistant spokesperson of the Ministry Health and Populations (MoPH) Samir Adhikari said that three new cases of coronavirus identified in Kathmandu.

They include two from Bhaktapur and one from Chandragiri Municipalityy admitted to Teku Hospital. A 33-year old female who tested positive for COVID-19 today is from Chandragiri Municipality, Kathmandu.

"25-year old female and 27-year old male of Bhaktapur who also tested positive for the virus today had recently entered Kathmandu valley from Terai," informed Dr. Samir Adhikari, assistant spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

The health condition of all three COVID-19 patients is normal.