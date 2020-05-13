Brief Rain And Thunder Showers In Eastern And Western Nepal

Brief Rain And Thunder Showers In Eastern And Western Nepal

May 13, 2020, 7:04 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the eastern and western regions and at a few places of the central region.

In next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places in the eastern region and at one or two places of the central and western regions.

Western disturbance, local wind and wind with moisture coming from Bay of Bengal continue over Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Government Will Bring A Relief Package: Minister Pun
May 13, 2020
3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217
May 13, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins
May 13, 2020
Indian Air Force Sent Su-30s In Ladakh Amid Tension With China
May 13, 2020
Prime Minister Modi Announced A Special Financial Package
May 13, 2020

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy With Gusty Winds In Hail At A Few Places in Hill And Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Brief Rain And Hail Is Likely In Few Place Of Terai And Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Partly Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Hail Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions And Brief Rain And Thundershowers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Few Places of Central and Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

The Government Will Bring A Relief Package: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Indian Air Force Sent Su-30s In Ladakh Amid Tension With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Prime Minister Modi Announced A Special Financial Package By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
COVID-19: 228 Persons Are In Isolation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75