Brief Rain And Thunder Showers In Eastern And Western Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the eastern and western regions and at a few places of the central region.

In next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places in the eastern region and at one or two places of the central and western regions.

Western disturbance, local wind and wind with moisture coming from Bay of Bengal continue over Nepal.