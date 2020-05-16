Nepal Army To Comment On “Appropriate Time And Appropriate Forum.”

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa will put forth his views on the comment made by Army Chief of India General Manoj Naravane on Lipulek at “appropriate time and appropriate forum.”

Commenting on the Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane's recent statement on Lipulek, Nepal Army said that COAS General will put forth his view in “appropriate time and appropriate forum.”

“Nepal Army will put forth its views in “appropriate time and appropriate forum,” said the spokesperson of Nepal Army Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey.

Indian Army Chief General Naravane said on Friday that there is no “contradiction at all” in the new road constructed via Lipulekh pass up to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to shorten travel time for Indian pilgrims going to Kailash-Mansarovar, and Nepal may have raised the issue “at the behest of someone else,”

