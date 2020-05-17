International Air Travel Demand Won’t Be Back Until 2024

The impact of the new coronavirus pandemic is likely to be hard on international air travel, with recovery only projected to come in 2024.

The International Air Transport Association, or IATA, released new analysis of air travel demand on Wednesday.

The association said that it expects overall passenger demand, both domestic and international, in 2021 to be 24 percent below 2019 levels.

And it expects that domestic passenger demand will recover to 2019 levels by 2022, while international demand is expected to return to 2019 levels in 2024.

The IATA warns that fears of being infected while overseas and quarantine rules at destinations are on the minds of potential travelers.

It says that their survey of passengers in April shows that 58 percent are likely to restrict their first trips after the pandemic to domestic ones.

And it noted that 69 percent of recent travelers said that they would not consider traveling overseas if it involved a 14-day quarantine period.

The association calls on governments to come up with a system to ensure the safety of travelers and to adopt measures other than quarantine, such as screening passengers' temperatures to prevent those who have symptoms from travelling.

Source: NHK