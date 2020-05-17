Nepal To Extend Lockdown

Nepal To Extend Lockdown

May 17, 2020, 7 p.m.

Narayan Bidari, secretary of the High-Level Coordination Committee (HLCC), said that the committee meeting has recommended the government to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent and control COVID-19.

He said that the lockdown as the most effective measure to control COVID-19 spread. "The meeting of HLCC held today at Singhadurbar has decided to extend the lockdown and implement it more strictly," said secretary Bidari.

"The committee has also recommended on issues such as halting unnecessary stoppage and disturbance to people, mobilization of the police force in all areas, and proper management of import of goods," said Bidari.

Likewise, the committee has also recommended increasing the number of quarantines at local levels. The ongoing meeting of the Council of Ministers will take the final decision as to the extension of lockdown.

