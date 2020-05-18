PRASHASTI ARYAL Rising Poet

As William Shakespeare writes in his Romeo and Juliet, “Do not swear by the moon, for she changes constantly. Then your love would also change.”

As observed by Shakespeare in his famous tragic drama, the moon changes constantly. Observing the moon for writing about it is not an easy task.

Even if one least expects it, the moon never fails to dazzle. It's always bright and bold. However, emerging young poet Prashasti has expressed her feelings while depicting the moon as red.

Everyone aspires to see the full pink Moon in Libra right around the corner. Prashasti is no different. Moon represents love, life, nature and everything. One can see the beauty of the moon only after dusk or before dawn.

Divided into several chapters, the book represents different moods of the poet. In her first topic, she triggers a warning: “This book is about my mind and compartments. My brain comprises compartments of thoughts-love, hate, jealousy, hurt, everything; and all of them have a specified compartment…”

The book consists of five letters and the basis of all her poems on her letters which represent various themes of life.

Still, in her teens, Prashsati Aryal, a newcomer in Nepali literature, has shown that she has the imagination and power of words to describe what is unique in itself. In her first chapter Trigger Warning, she has searched life. In the next chapter, Angst, she explains pain and life, love and anguish.

The earth has its own regular chorus as sun and moon. Early morning rises with a red sun and ends with the red again. However, the moon only on occasions looks red. One can see the red sun in the blue sky and dark sky as well. However, only a few people can describe even the red moon from their inner eyes. Early on in her poetic journey, Aryal has proved her talent depicting nature through her collection, Red Moon.

“We all have those moments in our lives when we lose all hope and just dwell in our fault and hide in the darkness, away from everything. When every day feels like a year when every breath becomes venom when every part of ours wants to give up. You don’t remember the last time you were the happiest, just the tears. When you lie in bed and bawl because you don’t know what’s wrong with you. You don’t understand the turmoil that you have become. Do you question yourself daily-why me? It eats you from the inside making you die a deathless death,” Aryal writes.

“Those moments turn out to be life-changing. That moment changes us for good and bad, shapes us into us. And we never can share those moments with others. But I’m willing enough to share it with you. Here is a piece of my darkness.”

As Mark Twain says everyone is a moon and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody, young Poet Prashasti Aryal has shown her creative talent to share it everywhere, with what is required to express them in words: good poems to read.