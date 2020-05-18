Weather Forecasting Across Nepal For May 18: Partly Cloudy In Hill And Fair In Rest

May 18, 2020, 6:51 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions.

COVID-19 Tally Reaches 295 In Nepal
May 18, 2020
A High Level Team Collects Swabs In Barhabise
May 18, 2020
Brazil’s Health System Is Near To Collapse Due To Spread Of Coronavirus
May 18, 2020
Ghani And Abdullah Sign Power-sharing Deal
May 18, 2020
Cyclone Amphan To Make Landfall On May In West Bengal And Bangladesh
May 18, 2020

