Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hilly Region

May 19, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/ thunder showers is likely to occur at one or two places eastern and central hilly region.

Now, there is effect of local wind.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

