Super Cyclone Amphan To Hit India And Bangladesh Coastal Area Tomorrow

The Super Cyclone Amphan is moving over west-central and adjoining central parts of the South Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.7°N and longitude 86.2 °E. Amphan, a Thai word meaning ambition or strength, is heading to coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

According to Skymet Weather, it is very likely to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over eastern Nepal on 21st May 2020.

With a wind speed of up to 245kmph, Amphan is heading to embrace land. It was formed in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the cyclone may come as a double blow to disadvantaged people in the coastal regions.

Bangladesh has already prepared shelters and order people to leave coastal area The Daily Star reports.

"Along with the existing 4,071 permanent shelters, we have already prepared another 1,278, where around 51 lakh people could be accommodated. But with the coronavirus situation in mind, we will ensure maintaining social distance among the people," Dr Md Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, told The Daily Star yesterday.

These shelters are located in 19 coastal districts under Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. The ministry has allocated 3,100 metric tons of rice, Tk 50 lakh in cash, Tk 31 lakh for children's food, Tk 28 lakh for fodders for livestock to support the people on the coastal belt during their stay at the shelters.

According to reporting in The Daily Star, volunteers were using loudspeakers and urging people to move to the shelters, reports our correspondents from Khulna and Barishal divisions. Already more than two thousand people have moved to cyclone shelters in Satkhira's Gabura.

In its special bulletin, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the cyclone may intensify further and may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna and Chattogram early tomorrow, which could, however, be delayed to tomorrow evening.The sea will remain very high near the eye of the cyclone, the bulletin said.

Cyclones are known for throwing surprises by defying the timelines, track, intensity, and landfall. True to this spirit, Amphan is likely to intensify into a super cyclone shortly. Presently this Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm is centered around 14N and 86.4E, about 700km south of Paradip and 880km SSW of Digha. The storm will move north for some time and then recurve to steer NNE with ongoing intensification. The winds in the inner periphery of the storm are in excess of 200kmh and likely to build up further to be in excess of 225 kmph, and qualify to be the first Super Cyclone of this century in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is having a clear round ‘eye’ about 30km in diameter, a display of its might and strength. The storm is likely to retain the status of Super Cyclone for more than 12 hours before it downgrades in the open waters itself to Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. This will happen because of relatively cool water and vertical wind shear in the northern parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Report Source: The Daily Star And Skymet Weather