Cyclone Amphan Damage Extensively In Kolkata

Cyclone Amphan Damage Extensively In Kolkata

May 20, 2020, 6:01 p.m.

Indian Meteorological Department has said Cyclone Amphan has begun the landfall process, which is expected to last up to four hours. Cyclone Amphan, cramming high-velocity winds, is approaching land close to Sundarbans between West Bengal's Digha and Bangladesh's Hatiya Islands. It is now on the way to Bangladesh.

The wind speed during the landfall of Cyclone Amphan is expected to be 165-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph. While cyclone Amphan has weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, dumping heavy rains in several parts of Odisha and West Bengal, it still carried enough force to pulverise coastal districts of the two states.

It is the second super cyclone on record that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Amid fears of heavy damage to houses and crops and disruption of road, rail and power links, the West Bengal and Odisha state governments on Tuesday evacuated lakhs from vulnerable areas. IndiaToday.in is tracking and running live news updates on Cyclone Amphan, stay with us.

Amphan had weakened from a super cyclone to an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" yesterday, causing strong winds and heavy rain in parts of Odisha and Bengal as it advanced towards the Indian coast.

The cyclone still packed a wind speed of 160 to 170 km/h along with gusts of 190 km/h, and made landfall at the Digha coast in East Medinipur district on the Bay of Bengal at around 2.30pm local time, officials said.

The landfall process would continue for four hours, bringing in its wake heavy rain and triggering three to five meter tidal waves, the Indian Met Department said.

The cyclone ripped through coastal districts of West Bengal, unleashing heavy rains and windstorm, blowing away thatched houses, uprooting trees, electric poles and swamping towns and villages, officials said.

The cyclone's impact was felt in Kolkata as medium to heavy rainfall -- several trees and electric poles were uprooted, causing a power cut in vast swathes of Kolkata.

Continuous downpour since the early hours of Thursday led to waterlogging of some streets and low-lying areas of Kolkata as well.

West Bengal has so far evacuated more than three lakh people to safer places.

North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts, which are in the path of the cyclone, also happen to be two Covid-19 hotspot districts in West Bengal, and have a high prevalence of positive cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Energy Minister Pun Urges The World Bank To Invest In Upper Arun Hydropower Project
May 20, 2020
COVID-19: 23202 In Quarantine In Nepal
May 20, 2020
25 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Confirmed In Nepal Today
May 20, 2020
Eight More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Kosi Hospital
May 20, 2020
Police Sealed Off Maitidevi and Kalimati Police Circle
May 20, 2020

More on Weather

India And Bangladesh Evacuate A Million People Before Amphan Hits The Land By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
Monsoon 2020 In India, 5 Days Before Schedule By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 1 minute ago
Chances Of Snowfall At Some Places of Eastern And Central High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 12 minutes ago
Super Cyclone Amphan To Hit India And Bangladesh Coastal Area Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Cyclone Amphan To Make Landfall On May In West Bengal And Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Energy Minister Pun Urges The World Bank To Invest In Upper Arun Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020
COVID-19: 23202 In Quarantine In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020
25 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Confirmed In Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020
Eight More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Kosi Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020
Police Sealed Off Maitidevi and Kalimati Police Circle By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2020
Post-Corona World: What Next for Nepal? By Dipak Gyawali May 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75