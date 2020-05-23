With 36 New Confirm COVID-19 Cases Nepal’s Tally Hits 584

With 36 New Confirm COVID-19 Cases Nepal’s Tally Hits 584

May 23, 2020, 6:53 p.m.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota confirmed 36 more cases of COVID-19 today.

In his daily media briefing at the ministry, Dr. Devkota said that 36 persons from Baitadi, Jhapa, Banke, Surkhet and Bardiya have been identified with COVID-19.

He said that15 persons aged 16 to 32 of Narainapur-3 and six persons aged 22 to 50 of Narainapur-1 and six persons aged 17 to 32 of Narainapur Madarsa, Banke were identified with COVID-19 infection in swab test done at Rapti Health Science Academy.

He said that four men aged 20, 20, 22 and 27 of Shivanath Rural Municipality, Baitadi tested positive for the virus in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test done at Seti Provincial Hospital. Likewise, a 33-year old male quarantined at Dilliraj Secondary School in Jhapa tested COVID-19 positive in test conducted at Koshi Hospital.

Moreover, 19-year old male of Badaiyatal-7, Bardiya and three persons; a female and two male of Surkhet also tested COVID-19 positive.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 584, including three death cases and 70 cases of recovery.

