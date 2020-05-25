Nepal Is Successful To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that Nepalese migrant workers have to start to return home. He said that Nepalese migrant workers from India have already entered and the government wills also preparing to evacuate stranded Nepali migrant workers from abroad.

PM Oli stressed on using home remedies that exists in every Nepali household to boost the immunity power.

"I request everyone to maintain healthy and balanced diet, do exercise, maintain cleanliness and keep high morale to fight against the virus," he added.

Prime Minister Oli has claimed that Nepal is successful to contain the coronavirus better than other South Asian countries.

In his address to nation, he said that coronavirus cases spread due to failure to test all migrant workers returning from India. PM Oli said that SEE will not be held immediately and the government is considering for alternative. Ministry of Education will take the decision in this regards.

Prime Minister Oli has said that protecting citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic was nation's first priority.

"To save the citizens from COVID-19 and food scarcity and to keep the nation's economy unaffected from the ongoing crisis is our foremost responsibility," said the PM in a televised address to the nation today.

He viewed that the impact of COVID-19 spread in Nepal was less compared to other SAARC nations.

"Initially, RT-PCR testing was done only at central laboratory. Now, the facility has been expended to provincial and even local levels and there are about two dozen labs across the country," said the PM.

He said that all three tiers of government were effectively implanting the preventive measures against COVID-19.

Stating that vaccine to cure COVID-19 had not been invented yet, PM Oli urged everyone to focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet to build up the immune system.

He also urged everyone to strictly adopt social distancing in day to day life.