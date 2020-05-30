Nepal Extends Lockdown Until June 14 And Suspended All Flights Till June 30

Nepal has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown until June 14 in the wake of increasing number of infections.

The Cabinet meeting held on today took the decision. The cabinet meeting also has decided to suspend all domestic and international flights till June 30

The cabinet also decided to mobilize Nepali Army in highly affected and required areas to effectively implement the lockdown.

A meeting of the national security council had taken place prior to the meeting of the council of ministers.

The current lockdown is going to end on June 2.

.