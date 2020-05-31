COVID-19: Nepal Conducts 180691 Coronavirus Tests Till Sunday

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 69582 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 111109 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 180691 in total.

Dr. Devkota said that 2853 PCR and 4054 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.. There are 1339 in isolation. Today, 1 patent discharged from hospital following recovery.

He said that the national COVID-19 tally has reached 1,567 including 220 cases of recovery and eight death cases.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine. There are 110078 in quarantine.

Sudurpashcim Province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 35147followed by province 5, 35000, 19589 in Karnali province, 19983 in Province 2, 3566 in Province 1, 3514 in Gandaki Province and 2423 in Bagmati.

Province 2 has the highest number of corona virus persons in isolation with 519, followed by province 5 with 509, 135 in province 1, 122 in Karnali, 20 each in Sudurpachim and Gandaki Province and 14 in Bagmati.