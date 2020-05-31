COVID-19: Nepal Conducts 180691 Coronavirus Tests Till Sunday

COVID-19: Nepal Conducts 180691 Coronavirus Tests Till Sunday

May 31, 2020, 7:35 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 69582 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 111109 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 180691 in total.

Dr. Devkota said that 2853 PCR and 4054 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.. There are 1339 in isolation. Today, 1 patent discharged from hospital following recovery.

He said that the national COVID-19 tally has reached 1,567 including 220 cases of recovery and eight death cases.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine. There are 110078 in quarantine.

Sudurpashcim Province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 35147followed by province 5, 35000, 19589 in Karnali province, 19983 in Province 2, 3566 in Province 1, 3514 in Gandaki Province and 2423 in Bagmati.

Province 2 has the highest number of corona virus persons in isolation with 519, followed by province 5 with 509, 135 in province 1, 122 in Karnali, 20 each in Sudurpachim and Gandaki Province and 14 in Bagmati.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

With 166 New COVID-19 Confirmed Cases, National Tally Reaches to 1567
May 31, 2020
More Nepali Migrant Workers Entering Nepal From India
May 31, 2020
George Floyd Protests Spread All Over United States
May 31, 2020
ILO: More Than One In Six Young People Out Of Work Due To COVID-19
May 31, 2020
Nepali Congress Decides To Back Statute Amendment Bill
May 31, 2020

More on Health

With 166 New COVID-19 Confirmed Cases, National Tally Reaches to 1567 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Chinese-made Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By End Of the Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 27 minutes ago
Province 5 Has Highest Number Of People In Quarantine With 33451 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 189 COVID-19 Highest Numbers Of Cases In A Single Day, Total Reaches To 1401 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Trump Says U.S. "Terminating" Relationship With WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal Carried Out 169632 COVID-19 Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

More Nepali Migrant Workers Entering Nepal From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
George Floyd Protests Spread All Over United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
ILO: More Than One In Six Young People Out Of Work Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
Nepali Congress Decides To Back Statute Amendment Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
India To Reopen Malls, Hotels, Places Of Worship On June 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020
Weather Forecast For May 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75