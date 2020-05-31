George Floyd Protests Spread All Over United States

George Floyd Protests Spread All Over United States

May 31, 2020, 11:56 a.m.

25 cities across 16 states In United States have now imposed curfews. A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd, on Saturday, May 30, in Los Angeles.

As protests continue across the United States into the early hours of Sunday morning, at least 25 cities across 16 states have imposed curfews. The National Guard has also been activated in around a dozen states and the District of Columbia.

Curfews have been ordered in cities across the US in an attempt to stem the violent clashes between protesters and police over the death of George Floyd.

Widespread demonstrations have taken place, with riot police using tear gas and rubber bullets after their vehicles were set alight in several cities.

President Donald Trump blamed "looters and anarchists" for the violence.

Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

Former policeman Derek Chauvin, 44 and white, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear in court on Monday.

In footage that went viral online, Mr Chauvin can be seen kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for several minutes. Mr Floyd repeatedly says that he is unable to breathe.

Source: BBC/CNN

