Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reaches To 1811

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that there are 239 confirmed new COVID-19 cases today. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 1811, including 221 cases of recovery and eight death case

According to Dr. Devkota, 13 new cases reported later with 226 in afternoon. Those 13 include two men aged 17 and 36 of Nisdi Rural Municipality, Palpa, a six year old boy of Sarawal RM, Nawalparasi, a 26-year old male of Resunga Municipality, Gulmi, seven men aged 19, 1, 26, 26, 27, 35 and 40 of Mayadevi RM, Kapilvastu and a 3-year old girl and 54-year old male of Gaidahawa RM, Rupandehi tested positive for COVID-19 in PCR test done at Rupandehi State Public Health Laboratory, informed the ministry by issuing the press statement.

Earlier today, the ministry had confirmed 226 new cases of virus infection during the daily press brief.