Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) Completes 300 Meter Runway Extension Work

As the government shut down all domestic flights and international flights frm March 24, official at Tribhuwan International Airport finds the period to complete the extension of 300 meters runway.

During the blockade period of COVID-19, the construction of two parking bays and arrival walkway and other major development works have also reached at the final stage during the closure.

“The closure of the airport provides us a good opppurtunity to complete the incomplete work,” said Debendra KC, General Manager of the TIA.

He said that most of the improvement and construction works had almost been completed during the lockdown.

Although the government announces lockdown, TIA has been operating emergency chartered cargo and passenger flights. According to official, TIA has carried around 7,500 air passengers and around 15 million tonnes of cargo after the enforcement of lockdown, KC said.

“The expansion works of the 300-metre runway was delayed due to the compulsion of the airport to operate 21 hours a day. The lockdown provided us time to complete the remaining tasks, said KC.

He said that the expansion works were almost completed. Setting up new approach lights and centre lights was left because of constraints in importing them from abroad, he added. He said that the expansion of the runway would enhance the safety standard of the TIA and make flight operations easy.

Similarly, the construction of arrival walkway which directly connects the immigration to the taxi parking has also been almost completed.

The TIA has made all preparations to operate both domestic and international flights with required safety measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

