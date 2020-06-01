Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) Completes 300 Meter Runway Extension Work

Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) Completes 300 Meter Runway Extension Work

June 1, 2020, 10:08 a.m.

As the government shut down all domestic flights and international flights frm March 24, official at Tribhuwan International Airport finds the period to complete the extension of 300 meters runway.

During the blockade period of COVID-19, the construction of two parking bays and arrival walkway and other major development works have also reached at the final stage during the closure.

“The closure of the airport provides us a good opppurtunity to complete the incomplete work,” said Debendra KC, General Manager of the TIA.

He said that most of the improvement and construction works had almost been completed during the lockdown.

Although the government announces lockdown, TIA has been operating emergency chartered cargo and passenger flights. According to official, TIA has carried around 7,500 air passengers and around 15 million tonnes of cargo after the enforcement of lockdown, KC said.

“The expansion works of the 300-metre runway was delayed due to the compulsion of the airport to operate 21 hours a day. The lockdown provided us time to complete the remaining tasks, said KC.

He said that the expansion works were almost completed. Setting up new approach lights and centre lights was left because of constraints in importing them from abroad, he added. He said that the expansion of the runway would enhance the safety standard of the TIA and make flight operations easy.

Similarly, the construction of arrival walkway which directly connects the immigration to the taxi parking has also been almost completed.

The TIA has made all preparations to operate both domestic and international flights with required safety measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

General Manager KC said that the TIA had made all preparations to operate both domestic and international flights with safety precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Encouraging Drop In Viral Load In Experimental South Korean Drug
Jun 01, 2020
Indian States Bordering Nepal Set To Open, With Caution
Jun 01, 2020
Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Amitabh Bachchan And Priyanka Chopra Lead Bollywood Tributes
Jun 01, 2020
Global Infections Surpass 6.1 Million, Brazil Coronavirus Cases Surge
Jun 01, 2020
Twelve Nepali Migrant Returnees Killed and 20 Injured In a Bus Accident In Banke
Jun 01, 2020

More on Aviation

TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
International Air Travel Demand Won’t Be Back Until 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Qatar Airways To Extend Flexible Booking Policy To Provide Greater Choice For Customers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
NAC Operating First Chartered Flight To Japan Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport Resumes Construction Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Himalaya Airlines To Bring COVID-19 Medical Supplies From Chinese City Chongqing Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Encouraging Drop In Viral Load In Experimental South Korean Drug By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2020
Indian States Bordering Nepal Set To Open, With Caution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2020
Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Amitabh Bachchan And Priyanka Chopra Lead Bollywood Tributes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2020
Global Infections Surpass 6.1 Million, Brazil Coronavirus Cases Surge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2020
Twelve Nepali Migrant Returnees Killed and 20 Injured In a Bus Accident In Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2020
George Floyd Death: Lawyer Calls It 'Premeditated Murder' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75