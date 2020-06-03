3 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Added In Kathmandu

3 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Added In Kathmandu

June 3, 2020, 6:10 p.m.

Three new coronavirus positive cases added in Kathmandu. Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that three confirmed cases added in Kathmandu.

Out of three, two from Tokha Municipality and one is doctor of KMC Hospital. On Wednesday, 201 new cases added in Nepal.

