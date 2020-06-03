PM Oli Calls A Expert Meeting To Discuss Modality Of Lockdown

PM Oli Calls A Expert Meeting To Discuss Modality Of Lockdown

June 3, 2020, 9:02 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Shrama Oli summoned a meeting of experts to discuss on the lockdown on Today at Baluwatar. He invited 25 experts from social, financial and health sector.

After the meeting, the government will discuss the modality of lockdown. Although Nepal has extended lockdown till June 14, the numbers of coronvirus infected has drastically increased.

The pressure is growing over the government to start the economy and ease the lockdown

