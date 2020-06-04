Mostly Cloudy In Western Region Of Nepal

There will be mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

The Division forecast that there will be mostly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7 and generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2. Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7 and at a few places of Province 1 and Province 2.

Local cyclone, western disturbance and Nisagra cyclone have impacted the weather of Nepal now.