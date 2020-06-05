Twenty Six Nepali Citizens Returned From Myanmar

Twenty Six Nepali Citizens Returned From Myanmar

June 5, 2020, 6:23 p.m.

Twenty-six Nepali citizens who returned from Myanmar have been sent to home quarantine following taking detailed at Holding Center in Bashundhra.

After few hours of rest, they were sent to their home with coordination from different stake holders. Since all of them came here with PCR tests, the authorities agreed to send them home. NTC also distributed a free seam card tracing app for download.

Nepali_Holding-center_from-myanmar_Lockdown-4.jpg

Nepali_Holding-center_from-myanmar_Lockdown-16.jpg

Photo Barsha Shah/ Deshsanchar

