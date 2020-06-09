96 Persons Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery

96 Persons Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery

June 9, 2020, 7:26 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 96 persons discharged from various hospitals following recovery. Those include 30 from Jankpur,22 from Banke,28 from Dharan, 7 from Rapti Health Science Academy, 4 from Dang, Dailekh and Kathmandu 1 each.

He also informed that 106331 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 166158 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out.

He said that In total, Nepal has carried out 272489 in total. In the last 24 hours, 5356 tests through PCR and 9167 through RDT have been carried out.

Dr. Devkota said that province 2 has the highest number of people in isolation with 1277 coronaviruses positive. Out of total 2568 in isolation, province 5 has 1040. Similarly, Karnali Province has 654 is isolation followed by Province 165, Gandaki 136, Sudurpashchim 133 and Bagmati 81.

Three provinces of Nepal continue to lead in the total number of infections. Out of 4085 total infection cases, three provinces have 2 with 1494, 5 with 1233 and Karnali Province 667 highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Likewise, province 1 has 284 followed by, Sudurpashchim 148, Gandaki 140 and Bagmati 119.

These trends indicated that COVID-19 cases are yet to spike in other regions. If Nepal takes concrete measures, Nepal can still contain it. Coming two months will be very crucial to Nepal.

Provincewie number June 9.jpg

There are 165775 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 62930 followed by province 5 with 39087, Karnali with 30542, province 2 with 19805, Gandaki with 5721 and 3078 in Bagmati and 4512 in Province 1.

Out of 488 discharged patients, province 2 has the highest number of discharged patients with 216 followed by province 5 with 183, province 1 with 119, Bagmati Province with 34, Sudurpaschim 13, Gandaki 4 and Karnali 10.

Health Sector Response June 9.jpg

Test June 9.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bagmati Province Has The Highest Numbers Of Fatality With 4 Deaths
Jun 09, 2020
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 4085 And 15 Death
Jun 09, 2020
Nepali Embassy In London Sent List Of 391 Nepalis To Kathmandu Wanting To Go Home
Jun 09, 2020
Five Persons Were Murdered In Rupandehi
Jun 09, 2020
World Bank Says Global Economy Plunge Into Worse Recession
Jun 09, 2020

More on Health

Bagmati Province Has The Highest Numbers Of Fatality With 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 4085 And 15 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
COVID-10 Pandemic Is Worsening With Record New Cases: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 10 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 257088 Tests Till Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Province 2,5 And Karnali Lead In Total Number Of COVID-19 Infections With Chart By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
314 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Today, National COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,762 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Embassy In London Sent List Of 391 Nepalis To Kathmandu Wanting To Go Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Five Persons Were Murdered In Rupandehi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Dealing With The Economic Challenges For Nepal Brought About By Covid-19 By Professor Surya P. Subedi Jun 09, 2020
World Bank Says Global Economy Plunge Into Worse Recession By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2020
Nepal Israel Sixty Years Of Diplomatic Relations By Keshab Poudel Jun 09, 2020
Resume Dialogue With Nepal Now By Yashwant Sinha and Atul K. Thakur Jun 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75