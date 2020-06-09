96 Persons Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 96 persons discharged from various hospitals following recovery. Those include 30 from Jankpur,22 from Banke,28 from Dharan, 7 from Rapti Health Science Academy, 4 from Dang, Dailekh and Kathmandu 1 each.

He also informed that 106331 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 166158 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out.

He said that In total, Nepal has carried out 272489 in total. In the last 24 hours, 5356 tests through PCR and 9167 through RDT have been carried out.

Dr. Devkota said that province 2 has the highest number of people in isolation with 1277 coronaviruses positive. Out of total 2568 in isolation, province 5 has 1040. Similarly, Karnali Province has 654 is isolation followed by Province 165, Gandaki 136, Sudurpashchim 133 and Bagmati 81.

Three provinces of Nepal continue to lead in the total number of infections. Out of 4085 total infection cases, three provinces have 2 with 1494, 5 with 1233 and Karnali Province 667 highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Likewise, province 1 has 284 followed by, Sudurpashchim 148, Gandaki 140 and Bagmati 119.

These trends indicated that COVID-19 cases are yet to spike in other regions. If Nepal takes concrete measures, Nepal can still contain it. Coming two months will be very crucial to Nepal.

There are 165775 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 62930 followed by province 5 with 39087, Karnali with 30542, province 2 with 19805, Gandaki with 5721 and 3078 in Bagmati and 4512 in Province 1.

Out of 488 discharged patients, province 2 has the highest number of discharged patients with 216 followed by province 5 with 183, province 1 with 119, Bagmati Province with 34, Sudurpaschim 13, Gandaki 4 and Karnali 10.