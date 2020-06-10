Monsoon To Be Delayed For Few More Days

Monsoon To Be Delayed For Few More Days

June 10, 2020, 7:02 a.m.

Normally, Nepal receives monsoon on 10 June. However, this year onset of monsoon will likely to delay for few more days.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Province 2, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Similarly, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Local cyclone, western disturbance and low pressure area that has formed over the East Central Bay of Bengal has combined effect over Nepal. A trough is extending from North Bangladesh to interior Odisha across Gangetic West Bengal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

If India Can Talk With China On Border Issue, Why Not With Nepal”? Foreign Minister Gyawali
Jun 10, 2020
Conciliation of MCC Would Have Sever Repercussion On Nepal-USA Ties: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
Jun 10, 2020
Russia Registers New Drug Avifavir To Contain Complications Caused By COVID-19
Jun 10, 2020
40% Of Infections From Asymptomatic People: WHO:
Jun 10, 2020
Lockdowns Prevented 3 Million Deaths In Europe: study
Jun 10, 2020

More on Weather

Monsoon Unlikely In Nepal Before June 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Brief Rain Will Likely In Provinces Of Central And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Monsoon To Arrive After June 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For June 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Rain Will Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Cyclone Nisarga: Heavy To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

If India Can Talk With China On Border Issue, Why Not With Nepal”? Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Conciliation of MCC Would Have Sever Repercussion On Nepal-USA Ties: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Russia Registers New Drug Avifavir To Contain Complications Caused By COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
40% Of Infections From Asymptomatic People: WHO: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Lockdowns Prevented 3 Million Deaths In Europe: study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
India Running Out Of Hospital Beds Amid Record Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75