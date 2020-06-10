Monsoon To Be Delayed For Few More Days

Normally, Nepal receives monsoon on 10 June. However, this year onset of monsoon will likely to delay for few more days.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Province 2, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Similarly, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Local cyclone, western disturbance and low pressure area that has formed over the East Central Bay of Bengal has combined effect over Nepal. A trough is extending from North Bangladesh to interior Odisha across Gangetic West Bengal.