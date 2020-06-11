Nepal Continues To Shutdown All Flights And Public Vehicles

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada said that all offices will start a regular business by maintaining physical distance and designing internal safety protocol from June 15.

Despite opening partially, educational institutions and tuition centers, all international and domestic flights except permitted flights will be closed. Similarly, public vehicles, including tourist buses will be closed.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held Wednesday evening took the decision to this effect. Speaking at a press conference organized to Public the Cabinet decisions, minister Dr. Khatiwda said the first shift of the job will begin from 8:00 AM till 1:00 PM and the second shift from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Similarly, the Cabinet meeting decided to allow plying two-wheelers with only the driver and bicycles from June 15, and implement odd and even number plate provision for other private vehicles in the Kathmandu Valley and outside carrying just two people except for the driver.

Similarly, all types of conferences, seminars, training, exhibitions, gatherings, ceremonies, cinema hall, party venues, dance bars, night clubs, zoos, public libraries, museums, spa, salons, beauty parlors, swimming pools, fitness centers, health clubs, shopping malls and sports activities, Religious places.

Odd and even number plate provision doesn't apply for two-wheelers. The decision has come into effect from Thursday, Minister Dr. Khatiwada said. Moreover, the Cabinet meeting has allowed mobility of people on foot and resumption of all types of goods carrying transportation services from Thursday onwards.

The Cabinet meeting also allowed resuming restaurant services only for delivering packaged food and take away facilities to customers.

Hotels and night clubs will, however, remain closed until further notice.

Likewise, the government permitted to resume all kinds of industries, businesses, shops, departmental stores. However, the shopping malls and cinema halls will remain closed until the next decision.

Banks and financial sectors have been given authority to begin their services in full swing by maintaining proper physical distance from now onwards, Minister Dr. Khatiwada said.

According to Minister Dr. Khatiwada, the decision will remain effective from June 15 to the next 21 days. "The Cabinet can take any decision and review these decisions at any time by analyzing the risk of the COVID-19," he added.

Solid waste carrying vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, vehicles of electricity offices communication and broadcast, postal services, banks and financial sectors, cooperatives, nurseries, forest-related entrepreneurship, all agricultural activities, development projects, hotels used for quarantines, offices of NGOs, public vehicles used for development projects by implementing odd and even number plates only for carrying laborers.

Source: The Rising Nepal