SEE Of The Current Academic Session Canceled

SEE Of The Current Academic Session Canceled

June 11, 2020, 6:58 a.m.

A meeting of the cabinet held at an official residence of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has decided to cancel the Secondary School Examination of the current academic session.

According to Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel, the certificate will be awarded to the student on the basis of marks of final internal examination.

Minister Pokhrel told to The Rising Nepal, "Now that it is clear that the SEE will not happen, endorsement to the decision will be given after completion of legal homework in the days to come."

"Grading of students will be done on the basis of internal assessment," Minister Pokharel said. The proposal was forwarded by the Education Minister himself.

As the cabinet meeting went till late in the evening, the decision hasn’t been revealed formally.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Bank’s $450 Million Road Support In Nepal To Spur COVID-19 Recovery
Jun 11, 2020
EU Continues To Support Nepal
Jun 11, 2020
US Provides Additional $ 5.5 Million Of Assistance To Nepal To Respond To COVID-19
Jun 11, 2020
George Floyd Death: 'Stop The Pain', Brother Tells US Congress
Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Eases Locckdown Allowing Market To Open And Vehicles To Run From Thursday
Jun 11, 2020

More on News

India Faked River Boundary, Says Nepal PM, Slams Adityanath Remark By Yubaraj Ghimire 27 minutes ago
EU Continues To Support Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
US Provides Additional $ 5.5 Million Of Assistance To Nepal To Respond To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
I Felt Proud To See Overwhelming Unity Over The Issue Of Nationality: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 4 minutes ago
Supreme Court Issues Interim Order Asking Government To Protect Women In the Context Of Nobel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepali Embassy In London Sent List Of 391 Nepalis To Kathmandu Wanting To Go Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank’s $450 Million Road Support In Nepal To Spur COVID-19 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Challenges And Opportunities Of Local Governments In And After The Pandemic By Kamal Devkota, Rachana Upadhyaya and Dil Khatri Jun 11, 2020
COVID-19 And Social Protection: WhatAre The Next Steps? By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jun 11, 2020
George Floyd Death: 'Stop The Pain', Brother Tells US Congress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Nepal Eases Locckdown Allowing Market To Open And Vehicles To Run From Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020
Bhutan’s Success Story Of Containing Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75