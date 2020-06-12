Nepal Conducted 309917 Tests

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 5,925 PCR and RDT 9909 test have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 121,865 and RDT has reached 188,052. In total, Nepal has conducted 309917 in total.

He also said that 158,050 people are staying in the quarantine across the country as of today and 4,169 infected persons are placed in isolation for treatment in hospitals and other designated places.

He said that 16 people discharged from the hospital today. Those include 3 Balambu Unified Command Hospital,1 from Patan Hospital,3 from Kathmandu Medical College and 1 from Hams. Similarly, 8 patients discharged from B.P. Koirla Health Academy Dharan.