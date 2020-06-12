Top US Military Officer Regrets Joining Trump Walk

Top US Military Officer Regrets Joining Trump Walk

June 12, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

The top US military officer has apologized for accompanying President Donald Trump on a walk to a church after authorities dispersed peaceful protesters to clear the way to the site.

The demonstrators were rallying near the White House on June 1 following the death of George Floyd. The African-American man died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

But law enforcement officers removed the protesters to make way for Trump to move to the church and pose for photographers holding a Bible. Critics say the authorities violated the protesters' constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Mark Milley, joined Trump on the walk to the church. On Thursday he issued an apology in a video commencement speech to the National Defense University.

Milley said his "presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics." He added that as a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a "mistake" and that he has learned from it.

His remarks may further frustrate Trump as he tries to deal with ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper did not support Trump's suggestion that federal troops be deployed to quell the demonstrations.

Source: NHK

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Formed An Expert Team To Collect Evidence On Nepal-India Borders
Jun 12, 2020
COVID-19: 3.5 Million Recoveries Globally With 7.4 Million Case
Jun 12, 2020
Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine To Go Final Clinical Trial In Brazil From July
Jun 12, 2020
Indian States May Fall Short Of Critical COVID-19 Care As Cases Rise
Jun 12, 2020
Weather Systems Across Nepal : Generally Cloudy
Jun 12, 2020

More on US

George Floyd Death: 'Stop The Pain', Brother Tells US Congress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Trump 'Drifted Away' From Constitution, Says Ex-military Chief Colin Powell By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Joe Biden Officially Clinches US Democratic Nomination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Protests Against Racism Continue In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Biden: Trump 'Despicable' For Invoking George Floyd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
'Pandemic Of Racism' Led To Georg Floyed Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Formed An Expert Team To Collect Evidence On Nepal-India Borders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
COVID-19: 3.5 Million Recoveries Globally With 7.4 Million Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine To Go Final Clinical Trial In Brazil From July By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Indian States May Fall Short Of Critical COVID-19 Care As Cases Rise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020
Drawing The Line By Shyam Saran Jun 12, 2020
Weather Systems Across Nepal : Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75