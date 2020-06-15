67 Discharged From After Recovery From Coronavirus, 8 From Kathmandu Valley

June 15, 2020, 7:17 p.m.

Out of 67 COVID-19 patients discharged today, eight patients were from three hospitals of Kthmandu those include 4 from Patan Hospital, 2 Balambu and 2 TU Teaching hospitals.

Of them, 24 from Janakpur, 17 Saptari, 12 Dang and 6 from Kalaiya.

With this, the total recovery reached to 1,041 cases and 19 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

