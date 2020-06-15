Upper House To Vote Constitution Amendment Bill Amid Calls For Talks

Upper House To Vote Constitution Amendment Bill Amid Calls For Talks

June 15, 2020, 7:03 a.m.

Moving the Bill, Law Minister Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe said it is a "rare and historic moment" for Nepal since Parliament is “solidly” behind the government in its attempt to reclaim territory currently under Indian “possession”.

Nepal fast-tracked Sunday the passage of a constitution amendment Bill to approve the country’s new map that includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura which figure in Indian maps.

The Bill, passed unanimously Saturday by the House of Representatives, was tabled in the Rastriya Sabha, the Upper House, where several members, while urging the government to “reclaim” the “encroached” territories, called for early dialogue with India.

Moving the Bill, Law Minister Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe said it is a “rare and historic moment” for Nepal since Parliament is “solidly” behind the government in its attempt to reclaim territory currently under Indian “possession”.

The passage of the Bill appears to be a formality given that 50 of the 59 members of the Upper House are from the ruling Nepal Communist Party. Members cutting across party lines have already backed the Bill.

Under the procedure for discussion and voting on the Bill, 72 hours is required for its maturity after introduction. But given the fast-tracking of the Bill, there is speculation that it may be sent Wednesday to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari for assent.

After its approval by the House of Representatives Saturday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had been very critical of India over the boundary issue, told reporters: “The first course is now over. And now dialogue with India will be the next course. I am happy about this unprecedented unity.”

Delhi’s immediate response was frosty given that the two countries were staring at a diplomatic crisis. Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said: “This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues.”

The Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeared to be waiting for the Bill to become law before responding to the Indian statement.

Opposition Nepali Congress and some senior leaders, including former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, are said to be in favour of an early dialogue with India.

Dr Minendra Rizal, former minister and leader of the Nepali Congress, said this is no time to blame past rulers for territory loss or heap praise on any one leader – alluding to Prime Minister Oli – and the right move will be to hold an “effective dialogue” with India with the entire nation backing the government.

Meanwhile, Oli’s problems continue to mount. A meeting of the 9-member central secretariat of the Nepal Communist Party was called off Sunday morning.

The meeting had been called to iron out differences for parliament’s ratification of the Nepal Compact agreement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation – the agency’s grant is intended to propel economic growth and reduce poverty in the country.

While Oli has made adoption of the grant agreement a prestige issue, senior members including former Prime Ministers Jhalanath Khanal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Madhav Kumar Nepal have warned the government that it should not be cleared without modifications.

Meanwhile, there is no let-up in the protests on the streets. Youths and students held a rally in the Bouddha area on the outskirts of Kathmandu, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment as part of Covid-19 pandemic measures.

Source: The Indian Express

Yubaraj Ghimire

Yubaraj Ghimire

Ghimire is a Kathmandu based journalist.

Nepal House Clears New Map Bill, Oli Calls For Talks, India Frosty In Response
Jun 14, 2020
India Faked River Boundary, Says Nepal PM, Slams Adityanath Remark
Jun 11, 2020
Prachanda’s Venezuela Remarks Trigger Rift Within Nepal Ruling Party
Feb 08, 2019
Yogi Adityanath To Represent Indian Prime Minister At Janakpur Event
Nov 26, 2018
Nepal Gets Access To All Chinese Ports
Sep 10, 2018

More on News

Nepal’s Offices Resuming Services From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 56 minutes ago
Vehicles Requires Permission From MoHA To Entry Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 39 minutes ago
Landslide Took Life Of Eight People In Parbat District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 47 minutes ago
Three Dead, Six Missing In Landslide In Parbat, Bus Park Washed Away In Rukum By Flash Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 13 minutes ago
One Course Has Completed. Now Dialogue Shall Be Held With India: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
HoR Unanimously Passes Constitution (Second Amendment) Bill, 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.8 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Indian Railways Deploys 204 Isolation Coaches After Infection Reaches To 3.2 Lakh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Macron Declares First Victory Over Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely To Occur In Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac Biotech Gear Up For Final Phase Trials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 343516 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75