Nepal Carried Out 367257 PCR And RDT Tests Till Tuesday

June 16, 2020, 7:33 p.m.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 5055 PCR and RDT 4183 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 143738 and RDT has reached 223519. In total, Nepal has conducted 367257 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 133009 persons in quarantine. He also said that 5531 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country.

