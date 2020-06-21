Nepal Carried Out 437347 COVID-19 PCR And RDT Test Till June 21

June 21, 2020, 6:37 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6008 PCR and RDT 9874 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 175173 and RDT 262174. In total, Nepal has conducted 437347 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 94928 persons in quarantine reduced from 102245 on Saturday. He also said that 7231 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 9026 infections with 1772 recovery and 23 deaths.

Ea9akDiVAAA2dRb (1).jpg

This is prepared on June 20.

