Wear Mask And Maintain Physical Distancing: CCMC

June 21, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

The COVID-19 crisis management centre (CCMC) has requested people to mandatorily wear a mask while going out, and maintain physical distancing reports RSS.

The committee has requested people to not venture out of their homes unnecessarily. The meeting of the CCMC on Friday decided to make quarantines more systematic, authorize the State governments to monitor them and follow the national testing guidelines to ensure testing within two weeks of those in the quarantines, committee member and Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said.

Likewise, a decision was taken to direct the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security to develop guidelines to bring back the Nepalis who are unable to return in their own expenses. The Ministry has also been given the responsibility of managing the mortal remains of Nepalis brought from abroad.

According to RSS, the CMC also decided to allow workers who are on a holiday from foreign employment and those going for employment will be allowed to leave for their job based on recommendation of the Labour Ministry. Likewise, students will be allowed to go abroad for studies based on recommendation of the Education Ministry.

