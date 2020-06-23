Global COVID-19 Cases Top 9 Million: Johns Hopkins University

June 23, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has surpassed 9 million, reaching 9,057,555 as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

More than 470,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. remains the hardest hit by the pandemic with 2,306,247 total confirmed infections reported so far. A total of 120,340 COVID-19 related deaths were also reported in the country as of 19:00 EST on Monday, Johns Hopkins University's latest data showed.

Brazil on Monday reported 21,432 new cases of COVID-19 and 654 more deaths over the past 24 hours, its health ministry said.

The country has now registered over 1.1 million cases, the second highest number around the world, and 51,271 people have died.

The US has recorded the largest number of cases, with 2,289,168; followed by Brazil with 1,083,341; Russia with 591,465; India with 425,282; and Britain with 306,761.

The US also has the highest death toll in the world at 120,044. Brazil has had 50,591; followed by Britain with 42,731; Italy with 34,657; and France with 29,643.

The U.S. cities of New York and Washington D.C. have begun Phase II of their reopenings. The cities' plans differ in what’s allowed to reopen, but both intersect on certain types of businesses.

But as they reopen, 29 U.S. states and territories saw their seven-day averages of new cases rise.

The three biggest states in terms of population size are seeing their death tolls spike as they continue to reopen.

