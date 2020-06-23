Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 10099 With 538 New Cases On Monday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, has informed that 538 cases of COVID-1 confirmed in Nepal with total caseload reached to 10099.

In his regular press briefing, Dr. Gautam said that those included 448 males and 90 females were identified infection with coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Similarly, one person dies of COVID-19 with total death reached to 23.

A 45-year old COVID-19 patient of Dullu Municipality, Dailekh, who was receiving treatment at Surkhet Provincial Hospital died on Monday evening. MoPH

The deceased was a tuberculosis patient and was under medication for the same for more than two years. He had visited the hospital on June 17 for treatment. He tested positive for the virus on June 18.

The new cases were detected in district such as Jhapa 12, Saptari 20, Sunsari 3, Morang 2, Terhathum 2, Mahottari 12, Achham 7, Arghakhanchi 2, Baglung 14, Bajhang 22, Bajura 20, Dadeldhura 5, Dhading 18, Gorkha 29, Gulmi 5, Kailali 38, Kanchanpur 17, Kaski 8, Nawalparasi (East) 22, Parbat 22, Pyuthan 50, Rautahat 13, Rupandehi 3, Sarlahi 2, Siraha 7, Syangja 22, Tanahun 8, Dhanusha 39, Lamjung 5, Palpa 48, Dang 19, Salyan 4, Surkhet 19, Dailekh 22, Humla 1 and Kalikot 1.