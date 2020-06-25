Buddha Air Conducts Test Flights To Prepare Schedule Flight In COVID-19

At a time when the government is considering to open the domestic flights from second half of July, Buddha Air today conducted a test to operate domestic flights amid COVID-19 pandemic,

Conducted by Buddha Air, Pilots and officials of Buddha Air had thoroughly attended their duties in the test flight and followed the safety protocol prepared by the airlines.

It is reported that Buddha Airlines took all preventive actions against COVID-19.During the trials, protocols like measuring temperature of the passengers at the airport entrance, sanitising the passengers and the aircraft, maintaining physical distancing in vehicles used within the airport to reach the aircraft were performed as mandatory.

