Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 12309 Till Saturday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Jha, spokesman of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) informed that 554 new cases of the coronavirus infection detected on Saturday. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 count has reached 12309.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam said that virus infection has now spread in all the districts of the country, said the spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

Five additional infections have been found in the Kathmandu valley including a person in Bhaktapur.