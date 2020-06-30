Heavy Rainfall Is likely In Or Two Place of Eastern, Central And Western Region

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of moderate rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Province 5 tonight

A trough is extending from central Pakistan to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal. A cyclonic circulation is over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. At present monsoon cyclone is moving to Sudur Paschim and Karnali Province in west-south-west direction. However, in other parts monsoon cyclone is blowing from east.