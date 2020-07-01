17 New Cases In Kathmandu Valley, High Risk Of Spiking

July 1, 2020, 5:53 p.m.

At a time when numbers of cases in other parts of the country is gradually declining, the numbers of cases of COVID-19 has been increasing drastically in Kathmandu Valley.

With growing demonstrations, easing of lock down and violating the social distancing, the number will likely to increase posing a major threat for a spiking COVID-19.

Kathmandu Valley Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley today. Total cases reached to 14046.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, MoHP spokesperson, said in the daily press briefing today that of the 17 new cases, 10 cases, 5 males and 5 females, are from Kathmandu, a male and a female from Bhaktapur, 5 cases, 3 females and 2 males, are from Lalitpur,

MoHP had confirmed 14 new cases in Kathmandu on June 30. Earlier, on June 15, 18 and 25, MoHP had confirmed 20 cases of COVID-19 in the capital city.

