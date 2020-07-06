54 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley On Monday

Fifty-four new cases of COVID-19 added in the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, those included 24 in Kathmandu, 20 in Lalitpur and 10 in Bhaktapur.

The tests were conducted in Patan Hospital and TUTH Hospital.

Spokesperson of MoHP Professor Dr.Jageshwor Gautam informed that the government has been testing in ten different pockets of Kathmandu to see whether COVID-19 spread in the community or not.

In a random sampling test over 300 in Tinkune of Kathmandu and Nakkhu of Lalitpur, all the samples resulted negative. Professor Dr. Gautam said that the results of other tests are coming.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 5, Siraha 3, Sunsari 2, Khotang 3, Saptari 8, Nuwakot 1, Sarlahi 6, Chitwan 4, Nawalparasi 6, Rautahat 6, Kavre 4, Okhaldhunga 3, Sindhupalchowk 3, Bara 1, Bhaktapur 10,Dang 2, Dhading 1, Dolakha 2, Gorkha 5, Kaski 1, Kathmandu 24, Lalitpur 20, Makwanpur 5, Sankhuwasabha, Sindhuli 2, Taplejung 1, Argakhanchi 1, Baglung 6, Lamjung 11, Palpa 4, Pyuthan 4, Jajarkot 1, Dadeldhura 5, Jumla 1 and Kailali 8.

Currently, there are 9,118 active cases of the virus infection and 29,215 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 15,964 including 6,811 cases of recovery and 35 death cases.