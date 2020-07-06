NAC Flight Crews Test COVID-19 Positive

July 6, 2020, 4:28 p.m.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yogesh Bhattarai wished for speedy recovery of the infected officials through his official Twitter handle.

"I am saddened to hear that some flight crews of NAC tested COVID-19 positive while attending the duties conferred by the Nepal Government. Their contribution during the time of crisis is highly appreciable. I wish for their speedy recovery," tweeted Minister Bhattarai.

Seven officials of the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dipu Jawarchan, head of NAC Operations Division, swab samples of 14 officials were collected for RT-PCR test where seven were found to be infected with the virus. The report of other officials is yet to be received, said Jawarchan.

