With 180 New Cases, Nepal’s Total Cases Reaches To 15964

July 6, 2020, 4:36 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), informed that 180 new cases recorded on Monday in Nepal. In his daily news briefing, Professor Dr. Gautam said that Nepal’s total cases reached to 15964 with the new cases.

Professor Dr. Gautam also said that 264 patients were discharged following recoveries in the last 24 hours.With this the total number of recoveries in the country reached to to 6,811.

This is the lowest numbers in the months. According to the ministry, COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country.

