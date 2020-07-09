2 Killed And 19 Missing In Landslide In Barhabise

At least two persons killed and 19 other missing in Barhbise Municipality following a massive landslide triggered by heavy rain last night. The landslides washed out 14 houses in Jabmu-Maneshwora of ward 6 and 8 of Barhabise Municipality of Sindhupalchwok district.

According to a report in Deshsanchar, 19 people are out of contact. Police have reached the incident site. However, the flood in a section of road is disrupted due to flood in Bhotekosi River and landslide which hampers the search and rescue operation.