2 Killed And 19 Missing In Landslide In Barhabise

2 Killed And 19 Missing In Landslide In Barhabise

July 9, 2020, 8:11 a.m.

At least two persons killed and 19 other missing in Barhbise Municipality following a massive landslide triggered by heavy rain last night. The landslides washed out 14 houses in Jabmu-Maneshwora of ward 6 and 8 of Barhabise Municipality of Sindhupalchwok district.

According to a report in Deshsanchar, 19 people are out of contact. Police have reached the incident site. However, the flood in a section of road is disrupted due to flood in Bhotekosi River and landslide which hampers the search and rescue operation.

landslide-sindhuopalchook-3.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Millions Of Workers And Enterprises Are Facing Tough Choice Due To COVID-19: PM Oli
Jul 09, 2020
Global Coronavirus Surpasses 11.8 Million, US Confirmed Over 3 Million Cases
Jul 09, 2020
Amnesty International Calls For Pakistan To Protect The Right To Freedom Of Religion And Belief Of Hindu
Jul 09, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For July 9 Across Nepal
Jul 09, 2020
Japan's Ruling Party Calls For Government To cancel Xi Visit
Jul 09, 2020

More on News

Millions Of Workers And Enterprises Are Facing Tough Choice Due To COVID-19: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
India Builds Administrative And Academic Block Of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus In Mugu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 46 minutes ago
International Community Call All Actors In Nepal To Respect Right Of The People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 58 minutes ago
Japan Extends Scholarships Though JDS To Government Officers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 10 minutes ago
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On President Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Landslide Displaces Eight Families In Doti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Global Coronavirus Surpasses 11.8 Million, US Confirmed Over 3 Million Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Amnesty International Calls For Pakistan To Protect The Right To Freedom Of Religion And Belief Of Hindu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For July 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Japan's Ruling Party Calls For Government To cancel Xi Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
23 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Reaches To 16423 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75